Ozzy Osbourne says T-Pain’s ‘War Pigs’ cover is the “best ever”

The Prince Of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne, has shared high praise over T-Pain‘s cover of Black Sabbath‘s ‘War Pigs’.

In March, T-Pain covered the iconic Black Sabbath track as part of his covers album, ‘On Top Of The Covers’, which also featured tunes from Journey, Sam Smith and more. Then, in December, a live performance of T-Pain performing ‘War Pigs’ went viral, with many praising the singer-rapper for his soulful rendition of the metal classic.

Now, former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has taken to social media to share his thoughts on T-Pain’s cover. “This is the best cover of ‘War Pigs’ ever. Why didn’t you guys call me?” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This is the best cover of “War Pigs” ever. Why didn’t you guys call me? https://t.co/yf0IjUninA — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 10, 2024

Ozzy Osbourne most recently was announced to feature on Billy Morrison’s upcoming album alongside Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, DMC of Run-DMC and more.

In December, Ozzy recently shut down hoaxes claiming his death. Towards the end of the December 26 episode of The Osbournes, the Prince of Darkness took a moment to address unverified claims that he had died. “The thing on YouTube, it’s got ‘Celebrities Who Died Today’, and there’s a picture of me,” he said, pointing out the phenomenon. “I’m not dead, I’m not going any-fucking-where. And I’m gonna go and do some more gigs before I’m finished, anyway.”