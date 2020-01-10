Ozzy Osbourne has shared his new song with Elton John and announced details of his forthcoming new album.

Earlier this week, the Black Sabbath singer’s surprise collaboration with John was revealed by his wife Sharon on her US daytime TV show The Talk.

Now, the title track ‘Ordinary Man’, has been shared online. The song, which you can listen to below, sees Ozzy singing the first verse backed by John on piano before the Rocketman comes in on vocals during the second verse.

The Black Sabbath man also revealed the artwork for his new record, his first since 2010’s ‘Scream’, and that as well as previously announced star studded guests including Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and Post Malone, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello will also feature on the album.

“It all just came together. Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing ‘Ordinary Man’, it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, ‘I wonder if he would sing on it?’ We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song,” Osbourne told Consequence Of Sound.

His backing band on the LP also includes Slash GNR bandmate Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ drummer Chad Smith and producer Andrew Watt on guitar. You can preorder the album, which is out on February 21, here.

Osbourne previously suffered a string of health setbacks. In April 2019 he fell in the middle of the night while going to the toilet, which impacted metal rods that were implanted after a motorbike accident in 2003. In February he was hospitalised with pneumonia after a severe bout of flu.

Earlier this week, Osbourne released the striking new video for his collaboration with Slash, ‘Straight To Hell’.