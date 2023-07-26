Ozzy Osbourne shares health update after cancelling Power Trip performance

Ozzy Osbourne has shared a health update after cancelling his headlining slot at the Power Trip festival later this year.

The “Prince Of Darkness” was set to perform in Indio, California this October alongside headliners Metallica, AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses. But a statement shared by the metal legend explained that he was not ready to perform due to his health issues.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed,” Osbourne wrote in the statement.

Speaking to his co-host, Billy Morrison, on SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks, Osbourne shared that he had recently had a blood clot filter removed from one of his arteries.

“When I had the blood clots in my legs, they put a filter in your artery to stop the blood clots going to your heart and your brain,” Osbourne shared. “It sounds worse than it is.”

He continued: “So, on Monday, I went to have it removed. The blood clots have jammed you all up. It’s just disappointment after disappointment. Just get this thing fucking done so I can go get on with my life.”

Osbourne also reflected on his struggle over his ability to produce a vein for medical procedures, adding: “So, they put a thing down there in my neck, straight down to my groin, Yeah, but they can’t even find a vein on me.”

Judas Priest are now scheduled to take Osbourne’s place at Power Trip on Saturday, October 7.

The “Prince Of Darkness” revealed in an interview that he wants to keep performing, despite retiring from touring earlier this year.

He had announced his retirement from touring on February 1, calling off his European and UK tour dates in the process. His retirement announcement came following a fall at his Los Angeles home which required neck surgery.

In other news, a huge mechanical bull that appeared at the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony was recently named after Osbourne.

“I’m absolutely blown away,” said the Black Sabbath frontman, who performed at the closing ceremony (via BBC). “Thank you for all your votes. And Birmingham forever,” he added.