Ozzy Osbourne shares health update at Comic-Con 2022: “It’s a slow climb back”

Ozzy Osbourne has given another update on his health as he continues to recover from major surgery.

The musician’s wife Sharon previously confirmed that her husband would be undergoing an operation that would “determine the rest of his life”. The procedure is said to have taken place in mid-June.

Shortly afterwards, Sharon tweeted to say that Ozzy was “doing well and on the road to recovery” while thanking his fans for their “love and support”. The former Black Sabbath frontman later posted his own message, saying he was “recuperating comfortably” at home.

Advertisement

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at this week’s Comic-Con, Ozzy said it felt “great” to be making his debut appearance at the annual entertainment and comic book convention, which is taking place in San Diego, California.

“I like to see people, you know?” he said. “That’s been the hardest thing over the past three years, because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery.”

He continued: “I’m getting there. It’s a slow climb back, you know?” You can watch the conversation in full below.

Ozzy is at Comic-Con 2022 with Todd McFarlane, the artist and comic book creator who directed the video for the Prince Of Darkness’ recent single ‘Patient Number 9’. Released last month, the song is the title track from Ozzy’s 13th studio album (out September 3).

Advertisement

McFarlane has also designed an accompanying comic book for the record, which the pair unveiled at the San Diego event. Additionally, a 25-foot inflatable Ozzy stood outside the venue to mark the occasion.

The singer told ET that he “love[s]” how his forthcoming record turned out, adding: “I hope the fans do.”

Yesterday (July 22) saw Ozzy drop another new single from the project, the Tony Iommi-featuring ‘Degradation Rules’.

Specific details of Ozzy’s recent medical procedure have not been confirmed, though he revealed in May that he was awaiting neck surgery as he “can’t walk properly these days” and needed to have physical therapy “every morning”.

Ozzy Osbourne has suffered several bouts of illnesses and injuries related to accidents over the past few years. Back in January 2020, he confirmed he’d received a “challenging” diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease. He also contracted COVID-19 in April.

The star is currently scheduled to take his pandemic-delayed ‘No More Tours 2’ live show on the road in 2023.