Ozzy Osbourne stars in bloody new 8-bit video game ‘Legend Of Ozzy’

“Undimmed by ill health and still having an absolute blast, the Wizard of Ozz remains a force to be reckoned with on his uproarious 12th solo album.”

The release of the new album follows Osbourne’s recent revelation that he’s been suffering with Parkinson’s disease since 2003.

Osbourne recently called 2019 the “longest, most painful and miserable” year of his life, as health setbacks forced him to postpone a huge world tour.

The Black Sabbath legend was hospitalised in February 2019 with pneumonia after a severe bout of flu. In April of the same year, he fell in the middle of the night while going to the toilet, which impacted metal rods that were implanted after a motorbike accident in 2003.

Advertisement

In a recent NME Big Read interview, Osbourne reflected on his recent ill health, saying that the creation of new album ‘Ordinary Man’ “saved [his] life”.

“I was feeling sorry for myself, miserable and in fucking agony,” he said. “I’ve never been laid up for a year in my life and still been in so much pain at the end of it, but Andrew Watt and fucking Post Malone and my daughter Kelly got me going in the right direction.

“If it’s not a big hit that’s fine, but this album is quite possibly one of the most important albums I’ve ever made because it saved my life.”