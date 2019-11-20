Ozzy Osbourne is teasing a mysterious event with fans: “You’ll be going…straight to hell”

What's Ozzy up to?

Ozzy Osbourne is teasing a mysterious new event with fans.

The veteran Black Sabbath frontman shared a postcard invitation on his website which invites fans to attend an event at midnight this Friday (November 22).

The postcard, which you can see below, said: “You’re invited to join me this Friday 11/22 – Midnight. You’ll be going…Straight To Hell.” Ozzy also lists the location of the event as “hell”, adding to the mystery.

You can see the postcard here:

Yesterday (November 20), Osbourne announced details of his live comeback this weekend at the American Music Awards, alongside Post Malone and Travis Scott.

Ozzy will join the pair on their collaborative track ‘Take What You Want’ at the ceremony which takes place on Sunday (November 24). The programme will air live on ABC from 1am (GMT).

Other artists performing at the ceremony include Green Day, who will mark the 25th anniversary of ‘Dookie’ with a special performance, as well as Christina Aguilera, Billie Eilish and the Jonas Bothers.

Last week, Osbourne announced that he will be heading out on a joint US tour with Marilyn Manson.

The ‘Prince Of Darkness’ and the ‘God Of Fuck’ will be teaming up and hitting the road after Ozzy previously postponed world tour dates after a long spate of illness. While suffering from pneumonia, Osbourne suffered a fall at home.

Now, after announcing news of his first album in 10 years, ‘Ordinary Man’, with the launch single ‘Under The Graveyeard‘, Osbourne’s ‘NO MORE TOURS 2’ will begin with Manson on May 27 in Atlanta and conclude July 31 in Las Vegas. October and November will then see the Black Sabbath legend embark of rescheduled UK and European dates with Judas Priest. Visit here for dates and ticket information.