Ozzy Osbourne will host global tattoo event in celebration of new album ‘Ordinary Man’

Ozzy Osbourne has shared details of a tattoo event that will be held across the world to celebrate his new album.

The event will give attendees the chance to listen to ‘Ordinary Man’ in advance of its release on February 21 while queuing up to get exclusive Ozzy-inspired tattoos inked onto their bodies.

Parlours in more than fifty cities will play host to Ozzy’s twist on the traditional listening party held on February 20. The event runs on a first come, first served basis but fans can boost their chances of securing an exclusive tattoo by RSVPing here. Prices and designs will vary from parlour to parlour and an RSVP does not guarantee a place.

Times will also vary with each city, with more details to be revealed on February 13.

A handful of participating parlours already have their times locked in. Fans can meet the Prince of Darkness himself at Los Angeles’ Amoeba Records on February 21 at 5pm PST. Attendees will need to buy a physical copy of the album at the store on release day.

As Spin notes, the signing space is limited and so fans will need to line up on Sunset Boulevard before the shop opens at 10.30am PST that day. Fans will be limited to two copies per person for signing, and no additional items will signed.

In other news, Ozzy will hit the road in October for a string of rescheduled UK arena shows.

He recently revealed that he has a form of Parkinson’s disease, adding that he doesn’t think he’ll be around for “too much longer”.