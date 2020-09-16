Ozzy Osbourne to release ‘Blizzard Of Ozz’ expanded edition to mark its 40th anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne has announced an expanded edition of his debut solo album ‘Blizzard Of Ozz’ to mark its 40th anniversary.

The record was originally released back in September 1980 and contains the tracks ‘Crazy Train’, ‘Mr. Crowley’ and ‘Suicide Solution’.

This Friday (September 18), the extended version of ‘Blizzard of Ozz’ will land on streaming platforms, boasting the bonus tracks ‘You Looking At Me, Looking At You’ (originally the B-side to ‘Crazy Train’), ‘Goodbye to Romance’ (2010 Guitar & Vocal Mix) and album outtake ‘RR’.

Fans will also be able to hear seven live songs which were recorded during the ‘Blizzard Of Ozz’ tour, including rarity ‘You Said It All’, ‘Steal Away’ and ‘Revelation’.

In addition to the expanded album, Osbourne will digitally release the live concert films Live & Loud (1993) and Live at Budokan (2002). These were originally available on VHS/DVD and are rarely found online.

You can see the ‘Blizzard Of Ozz’ 40th anniversary edition tracklist below.

01. I Don’t Know

02. Crazy Train

03. Goodbye to Romance

04. Dee

05. Suicide Solution

06. Mr. Crowley

07. No Bone Movies

08. Revelation (Mother Earth)

09. Steal Away (The Night)

10. You Looking at Me, Looking at You (current bonus track – originally the b-side to “Crazy Train”)

11. Goodbye to Romance [2010 Guitar & Vocal Mix] (current bonus track)

12. RR [Outtake from “Blizzard Of Ozz” Sessions] (current bonus track)

13. I Don’t Know – from Ozzy Live

14. Crazy Train – from Ozzy Live

15. Mr. Crowley – from Ozzy Live

16. Revelation (Mother Earth) – from Ozzy Live

17. Steal Away (The Night) – from Ozzy Live

18. Suicide Solution – from Ozzy Live

19. You Said It All (live) – from Mr Crowley EP

Meanwhile, Osbourne has revealed that he doesn’t have the “slightest interest” in reforming Black Sabbath in the future. Advertisement “It’s done. The only thing I do regret is not doing the last farewell show in Birmingham with [drummer] Bill Ward. I felt really bad about that,” he explained. Osbourne, however, promised last month that he would never retire from music.“You know the time when I will retire? When I can hear them nail a lid on my box,” he said. “And then I’ll fucking do an encore. I’m the Prince Of Darkness.”