Ozzy Osbourne undergoing “very major operation” that will “determine the rest of his life”

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo a “very major operation” next week that will “determine the rest of his life”.

The news was revealed by the Black Sabbath frontman’s wife Sharon.

Speaking on her UK chat show The Talk, Sharon told her fellow panelists that she would be flying to Los Angeles this weekend to be with her husband for the operation.

“[Ozzy] has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there,” she said. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

Last month, Ozzy revealed that he’s waiting to have neck surgery as he “can’t walk properly these days”.

Speaking to Classic Rock for their 300th issue, Ozzy revealed that he’s still dealing with some lasting damage from a quad bike accident he had in 2003.

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” he said. “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

Asked if he often thinks about mortality, Ozzy said: “At fucking 73, I’ve done pretty well. I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time’s going to come.”

It’s not clear yet whether this surgery Sharon spoke of is the same neck surgery Ozzy mentioned.

Osbourne has recovered from accidents and several bouts of illness over the past few years and in January of 2020, he confirmed a “challenging” diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease.

Back in April, Sharon shared that she’d be flying from the UK to the US after discovering that the singer had tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am very worried about Ozzy right now,” Sharon said in an emotional interview with Talk TV. “We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

Ozzy’s son Jack later updated fans on his father’s condition, revealing that “he’s doing well”.

“I spoke to him shortly before coming in,” Jack said on Tom Newton Dunn’s The News Desk. “He just says hello. I’ll save the colorful language, but he says it sucks.”