Ozzy Osbourne wants to record “one more album” and tour again next year

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed his plans for 2024 off the back of his recent surgery.

The legendary metal vocalist and former Black Sabbath frontman has revealed in a new interview that he has begun working on a new record, which he plans to record sometime in early 2024.

Speaking to Metal Hammer following his recent surgery – which he says would be his last – Ozzy revealed: “I’ve done two albums fairly recently, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road.”

I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year,” he added. “I want to take my time with this one!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ozzy Osbourne spoke of his recovery following his “final” surgery earlier this month, revealing that he’s “feeling okay” but “can’t walk properly yet”.

“I’ve had all the surgery now, thank god,” Osbourne said. “I’m feeling okay – it was just dragging on. I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain any more and the surgery on my spine went great.”

Osbourne’s comments come shortly after the singer underwent what his “final” neck surgery earlier this month to mend the fallout from a fall he suffered in 2019, which dislodged metal rods that were put into his body after a quad bike crash in 2003. Osbourne was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s in early 2020.

In July Ozzy provided a health update after cancelling his headlining slot at the Power Trip festival next month. “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready [to perform] yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed,” he wrote in a statement.

Ozzy Osbourne had announced his retirement from touring in February, calling off his scheduled European and UK tour dates in the process. Later that month, however, he said that he hoped to return to the stage at some point in the future.