Ozzy Osbourne warns against face tattoos: “They make you look dirty”

Ozzy Osbourne has warned against getting face tattoos because they “make you look dirty”.

The former Black Sabbath frontman has many of his own tattoos on his arms, knuckles and chest, but has now said he would “never” get his face inked.

“I would never do that,” he said on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard station. “Anything above the collar should be stopped. To be honest, it makes you look dirty.”

The star added that he now felt too old to get any new tattoos.

“They reckon that as you get older, it hurts more,” he explained. “When I started getting this fucking sleeve, I was like, ‘I am too old, stop’. I was 50 something and I was like, ‘What the fuck are you doing?’ When [the tattoo artist] got [to] my elbows, I was like, ‘What are you doing? What are you paying this fucking asshole to do?’”

Osbourne also shared his thoughts on 2020 so far, saying: “The worst thing is the pandemic. Since Kobe Bryant died it has gone downhill and the whole world seems to be a collision course with doom.

“And the thing about it is that it is not getting any better. It is getting worse. Every country has some control of it, we haven’t got any control here. I want them to get a grip on this damn virus thing.”

Last week (August 15) Osbourne paid tribute to Pete Way, who once played bass in his live band. “Such sad news about @PeteWayOfficial,” he tweeted. “Haven’t seen him for years but will always have great memories & such unbelievable stories of what we’d get up to. Rest In Peace.”

Meanwhile, a biopic about Osbourne and wife Sharon is in the works. The film will depict when he left Black Sabbath in the late 1970s and began dating Sharon.