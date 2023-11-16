Ozzy Osbourne will never tour again, says son Jack

Jack Osbourne, the son of rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, has said that his father will not be touring again.

Speaking to The Messenger in a new interview, Jack spoke about his father’s condition and shared that he doesn’t see another tour from the Black Sabbath frontman ever happening again.

“I don’t think he’ll tour again,” he said, adding: “But he’s gunning to do one-off shows — like festivals, gigs, things like that. He’s not done yet.”

The last time Ozzy performed a full concert was in 2018. The following year, he suffered a fall, which dislodged metal rods that were put into his body after a quad bike crash in 2003. Osbourne was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s in early 2020.

The Prince Of Darkness recently opened up about his plans to record a new LP in 2024 as well as his desire to head back on the road.

In an interview with Metal Hammer following his recent surgery – which he says would be his last – Ozzy revealed: “I’ve done two albums fairly recently, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road.”

“I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year,” he added. “I want to take my time with this one!”

Back in July Ozzy provided a health update after cancelling his headlining slot at the Power Trip festival next month. “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready [to perform] yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed,” he wrote in a statement.

Ozzy Osbourne had announced his retirement from touring in February, calling off his scheduled European and UK tour dates in the process. Later that month, however, he said that he hoped to return to the stage at some point in the future.

In other news, Black Sabbath’s original manager has said that the use of the band’s ‘War Pigs’ in the trailer for Napoleon was a “perfect” use of the song.

Jim Simpson, the band’s original manager, told Westside BID that using the song in the trailer was “absolutely perfect”.

“In the trailer for a film set more than 200 years ago, you can hear a crystal-clear Ozzy [Osbourne] singing Geezer’s [Butler] lyrics in the anti-war song ‘War Pigs’: ‘Generals gathered in their masses, just like witches at black masses…‘ and it sounds absolutely perfect,” he said.