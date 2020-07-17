Ozzy Osbourne is back at work and starting a new album, his wife Sharon has confirmed.

The Black Sabbath frontman released his solo album ‘Ordinary Man’ in February, which he wrote and recorded with Andrew Watt.

During an appearance on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast, Sharon gave an update on her husband’s activities. “He’s starting his second album with Andrew Watt right now,” she said. “And you can’t stop him. He’s doing it.”

Sharon also said the musician was determined to return to the stage in the future. “Ozzy says that as far as performing goes, he has to end it his way,” she said. “Because it was his farewell tour that he was on, but he still had a year to do of that tour, and there were seats sold for the next year, but the accident stopped it all.

“But he said it’s not gonna end just like that – it’s gonna end his way. And he’s gonna go back out. And even if it’s just one huge show to say goodbye, he’s going to do it.”

Osbourne suffered a fall in his home in January 2019, which aggravated injuries he sustained from an ATV accident in 2003. He required surgery and was forced to postpone his farewell tour until 2020. However, he then had to cancel the rescheduled dates to receive treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

Speaking of his health, Sharon said he was “getting stronger every day”. “He’s doing really, really good,” she said. “He’s had a terrible, terrible injury. At one point, they thought he would never walk again, but he is – he’s walking and he’s doing great. He’s been hit by so much medically, but he’s doing good.”

‘Ordinary Man’ was Osbourne’s first solo album in 10 years and featured contributions from Elton John, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Slash, and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello.

In a five-star review, NME said: “For someone who helped to invent modern metal, he’s held a stunning number of surprises up his cloak sleeve. This rollicking album is yet another.”