Ozzy Osbourne’s childhood Birmingham bedroom is available to rent for a night

The Birmingham bedroom that Ozzy Osbourne spent his childhood in is now available to rent for a night.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Prince of Darkness revealed the person currently occupying his pre-fame family home is charging people to sleep in his old room.

“He charges £400 a night,” Osbourne told GQ when asked about the alleged for-rent room. “The fucking house weren’t worth £300! They must be doing an expensive extension on the bathroom.”

He continued: “I tell you what was really weird: I went back to that house many years after I left. When you’re little everything seems massive. But that house was me, my mum and dad and my five sisters and brothers – eight of us in this house. It’s so tiny, I’m going, ‘How the hell did we do this?'”

The two-bedroom home up for rent is located at 14 Lodge Road in Aston, Birmingham. It’s a unique opportunity for fans who want a glimpse at what life was like for the Black Sabbath frontman before making it big.

Elsewhere in the interview, Osbourne recalled an emotionally cold and distant upbringing, explaining that he could never share his feelings with his parents.

When asked if he was able to tell his parents that he loved them, he replied: “No, never. My parents never told me they loved me. That wasn’t a thing you did in our house. If I’d told my sister I loved her I’d have had the piss taken out of me.

“Even now I say to my older sister that I love her and she won’t say she loves me back. When I was a kid it was a sign of weakness to tell your parents that you loved them.”

Last week, Aimée Osbourne confirmed that casting is set to begin on the forthcoming Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne biopic.

The film was confirmed earlier this summer, and is said to skip Ozzy’s original tenure in Black Sabbath to go ahead to when he left the band in the late 1970s and began dating Sharon.

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne has said that catching the coronavirus would be risky for him because his respiratory health is weak.