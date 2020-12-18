Ozzy Osbourne‘s next studio album is set to feature an all-star cast of backing musicians, including members of Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica.

Producer and guitarist Andrew Watt says the group are “about halfway through” recording the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Ordinary Man’.

The new band, Watt explained in a new interview, features Ozzy on vocals, himself on guitar, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo on bass, and Taylor Hawkins and Chad Smith sharing drumming duties.

Advertisement

“There’s a bunch of people involved,” Watt told Guitar World. “I can’t say for sure until the end, but I started doing a bunch of basic tracks with Chad and Robert Trujillo, who used to play in Ozzy’s band.

“And Taylor Hawkins also came in and played a bunch on the record as well, which adds a different flair – it kind of harkened back to Ozzy’s ’80s era, in a great way. And I think it’s so cool for a rock fan to be able to listen to half an album with Chad Smith on drums, and then you flip it over and you get to hear Taylor Hawkins.”

“But, you know, it’s been hard with COVID and everything to keep him safe,” Watt added. “We all test every day before we work and it’s just me, Ozzy and my engineer.” The comments come after Osbourne said he’s “fucked” if he contracts coronavirus.

Ozzy Osbourne released new album ‘Ordinary Man’ in February, just before the pandemic hit. Giving it a five-star review, NME wrote: “Ozzy has insisted ‘Ordinary Man’ won’t be his last record, and told NME that he’s already preparing work on another.

“It’s tempting to hope that the fire in his belly will result in more magic, but Ozzy Osbourne has already done more for music and popular culture than anyone had any right to expect.”