Ozzy Osbourne’s tour has been rebooked for 2022, Sharon confirms

Ozzy Osbourne’s twice-postponed tour has been rebooked for 2022, his wife Sharon has confirmed.

The Black Sabbath frontman’s ‘No More Tours II’ tour was first announced in November 2017, and a number of dates throughout 2018 were completed. However, a run of UK dates have been delayed twice.

The first postponement was due to Ozzy’s ill health, and second due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Osbournes appeared on Planet Rock Radio yesterday (October 11) and were asked about the difficulties of booking venues for shows after the pandemic has subsided.

“Everybody’s booking their tours again for like 2022, and to find availabilities right now, it’s crazy,” Sharon said.

“Agents and facilities are going nuts, trying to get everybody back. It will be exciting. I think it will be a very exciting time when bands do go back and it’ll be joyous.”

She then confirmed: “Ozzy’s tour has been rebooked. The British tour, he’ll be back in ’22. You know, we just carry on as normal. We’ve been doing loads of TV shows here and you’ve got to just keep going until Ozzy can go back live.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon confirmed once more that Ozzy is “in the studio right now doing a new album,” and also added that they’re working on a biopic about the musician.

“We’re going to do a movie of Ozzy’s life story and he’s got to do the soundtrack to that… so I’ll keep him busy, let’s put it that way!”

The couple’s son Jack Osbourne revealed in May this year that a film about his father’s life was in the works.

“I think in the next few months, you’ll probably see something coming up about it. But we haven’t landed [at a studio] yet. So, fingers crossed,” he said during an appearance on The Jasta Show.

Ozzy’s most recent album was ‘Ordinary Man’, which appeared in February. In a five star review, NME said: “Undimmed by ill health and still having an absolute blast, the Wizard of Ozz remains a force to be reckoned with.”