P Nation confirms MAMAMOO’s Hwasa is in talks to join the agency

K-pop agency P Nation, founded by Psy, has confirmed that it is in talks to sign MAMAMOO member Hwasa.

Today (June 27), South Korean news outlet Xportnews reported that Hwasa is currently in the final stages of contract discussions with Psy’s P Nation agency. It also noted that the singer’s contract with long-time label RBW is set to expire at the end of June.

In response to the news report, P Nation told MyDaily that “A contract with Hwasa has not been confirmed”, while also confirming that it is “currently under discussion”, as translated by Soompi.

Hwasa has been signed to RBW since 2014, when she made her debut as a member of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO. In 2021, the singer and her groupmates Moonbyul and Solar re-signed with the label.

However, MAMAMOO’s fourth member Wheein decided not to renew her contract with the agency. At the time, the singer agreed to an “extended agreement” where she would continue to be a part of MAMAMOO until at least December 2023.

Since then, MAMAMOO have released a number of projects under RBW, such as the mini-album ‘Mic ON’ and the compilation album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’. The quartet have also released a slew of solo work.

Meanwhile, Hwasa and Psy previously released the song ‘Now’, a remake of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora’s 1984 single ‘When The Rain Begins To Fall’. The remake appeared on Psy’s ninth studio album ‘Psy 9th’.