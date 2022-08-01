P Nation issues statement following death of construction worker at Psy’s ‘Summer Swag’ concert

Psy’s agency P Nation has shared its condolences after a construction worker fell to his death while dismantling the set of the singer’s ‘Summer Swag’ concert.

Earlier today (August 1), Korea JoongAng Daily reported that a construction worker had passed away after sustaining injuries in a fall at the Gangneung Stadium in Gangwon-do, South Korea the previous day.

The worker, reportedly a Mongolian man in his twenties, had fallen from a height of 15 metres while dismantling the set of Psy’s ‘Summer Swag’ concert, which was held at the stadium on Saturday (July 30). The man, who was working under an outsourced agency, was taken to a local hospital but later passed away.

“We express our sincerest condolences to the worker who passed away after a sudden accident,” said P Nation in a statement later that day. “We also send our deepest condolences to the surviving family.”

“We will do our best to establish measures to prevent another accident like this from happening, with a sense of responsibility,” the agency said, adding that it would help take care of the deceased’s funeral.

Psy’s ‘Summer Swag’ concert series, which will conclude later this month, may also be undergoing investigation from South Korea’s Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters for the spread of COVID-19.

The headquarters shared last week that it had received multiple reports from people who claim to have “contracted COVID-19 after attending a music concert that ‘sprays water’”.

The ‘Gangnam Syle’ singer’s annual summer concerts are known for drenching the audience with water during the show, which the Korea Herald reported could use around 300 metric tonnes of drinking water in one event.