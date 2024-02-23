P1Harmony announce 2024 ‘P1ustage H : UTOP1A’ tour

K-pop boyband P1Harmony have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘P1ustage H : UTOP1A’ tour, with concerts in the US, Asia and more.

Today (February 23), P1Harmony teased the cities for the concerts on their upcoming 2024 ‘P1ustage H : UTOP1A’ tour. Among the cities listed are 10 shows in the US, as well as one-off stops in South Korea and Canada.

For the US leg of P1Harmony’s ‘P1ustage H : UTOP1A’ tour, the boyband will hold concerts in eight different states and districts. They include two in California and Texas each, as well as concerts in Tennesse, Illinois and more.

The dates and ticketing details for the K-pop group’s newly announced tour have yet to be revealed, but fans can RSVP for “exclusive pre-sale access” in at the link here. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for P1Harmony’s 2024 ‘P1ustage H : UTOP1A’ tour are:

TBA

Washington, D.C.

Atlanta, Georgia

Nashville, Tennessee

Miami, Florida

Oakland, California

Los Angeles, California

Seoul, South Korea

Houston, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Chicago, Illinois

Toronto, Quebec

Boston, Massachusetts

2024’s ‘P1ustage H : UTOP1A’ will be P1Harmony’s third-ever concert tour. It follows last year’s ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’, which features shows in the US, Latin America and Europe, and 2022’s ‘P1ustage H : PEACE’.

Earlier this month, the K-pop boyband made their return with their first studio album ‘Killin’ It’ and its lead single of the same name. It came about seven months after their sixth mini-album ‘Harmony: All In’, which also marked the final instalment of their ‘Harmony’ series of releases.

Meanwhile, group member Keeho recently covered Lee Hi’s hit 2021 song ‘ONLY’ when he guest starred on popular music talk show Lee Mu-jin Service. During his appearance the singer also performed a solo version of ‘Killin’ It’, MAX’s ‘Checklist’ and more.