P1Harmony announce Canada, Latin America legs of ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ tour

P1Harmony are set to perform in Canada and Latin America later this year, as part of their ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ tour.

Today (March 29), the K-pop boyband released a poster for the upcoming Canadian and Latin American legs of their ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ tour. The forthcoming concerts will take place from July 9 to 30, with more details set to be released soon.P1Harmony’s ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’

The new tour dates follow the South Korean and US legs of P1Harmony’s ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ tour, which saw the boyband perform 14 shows over two months in January and February this year.

Advertisement

At the same time, tour organiser Studio PAV has released a Google Forms survey for fans to give feedback on which cities they would like to see P1Harmony perform in. The choices include locations such as Santiago, Mexico City, Vancouver and more.

#P1ECE ¡Prepárate para vivir la experiencia 🌐2023 P1HARMONY LIVE TOUR [P1USTAGE H:P1ONEER] en Canadá y LATAM 🌐 junto con @P1H_official ! ¡Llena el formulario https://t.co/R6tiuJQUwS y déjanos saber a que ciudad quieres que vayamos! 📌 #P1HARMONY #피원하모니 #P1H #P1ustage_H pic.twitter.com/14wRWtxB1O — Studio PAV LATAM (@studiopav_latam) March 29, 2023

Last November, the K-pop boyband released their fifth mini-album ‘Harmony: Set In’. The song was accompanied by the single ‘Back Down’, which the group performed during their first-ever appearance on the daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The project was the second instalment of their ‘Harmony’ series, which kicked off in July 2022 with the mini-album ‘Harmony: Zero In’. The ongoing series is the follow-up to the boyband’s ‘Disharmony’ series of released, which they concluded in January that year with ‘Disharmony: Find Out’.

Last year also saw P1Harmony collaborate with American singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$ on the song ‘Gotta Get Back’. Prior to the song’s release, the boyband had covered Pink Sweat$’s 2021 single ‘At My Worst’.