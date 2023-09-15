P1Harmony announce Europe leg of 2023 ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’

K-pop boyband P1Harmony have announced the dates, venue and ticketing details for the Europe leg of their 2023 ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ tour.

The new leg of the boyband’s ongoing world tour will feature five shows across Europe in November. It will kick off on the 9th in Germany, before the heading to France, Switzerland and more.

These shows follow the US, and Candian and Latin American dates of the boyband’s ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ tour, which were held in January and July, respectively.

Tickets for P1Harmony’s 2023 ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ Europe tour will go on sale tomorrow (September 16) at 12pm CEST via Eventix. They will cost €65 for general tickets, and up to €235 for VVIP tickets.

The dates for P1Harmony’s 2023 ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ Europe tour are:

NOVEMBER

09: Oberhausen, Germany, Turbinenhalle

12: Paris, France, Zénith Paris – La Villette

13: Zurich, Switzerland, X-tra

15: Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle

17: Madrid, Spain, Sala Black Box

While P1Harmony will host a concert in London as part of their ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ tour, the boyband will perform in the city as part of the upcoming ‘Korea On Stage in London’ event.

Set to take place on November 8, the concert will also feature girl groups STAYC and Dreamcatcher, South Korean indie rock duo Jannabi, Yageum Yageum and more.

In other concert news, KPOP LUX x SBS Super Concert London has been “postponed” until further notice. It was supposed to take place on September 22 and 23 at the O2 Arena.