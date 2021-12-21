P1Harmony to release third mini-album in January

K-pop boyband P1Harmony are gearing up to release new music early next year.

On December 20, the group announced that they will be releasing a new mini-album titled ‘Disharmony: Find Out’. It’s the follow-up to their sophomore mini-album ‘Disharmony: Break Out’, which was released in April this year.

According to the release schedule, ‘Disharmony: Find Out’ will arrive on January 3 at 6pm KST. Concept photos and a music video teaser for the as-yet-unnamed title track will be released later this week.

The schedule also hints at what seems to be a pre-release track titled ‘Do It Like This’, which features a collaboration with a yet-to-be-named artist, due out over the Christmas weekend.

Earlier this year, during an interview with NME, P1Harmony shared their goals of taking baby steps towards producing their own music, which includes an album that features writing and producing credits from all the members.

“I feel like, one day, our goal is really just making an album that we produced all by ourselves, wrote all by ourselves, thought of all by ourselves,” member Keeho explained. “We’re just taking baby steps to get closer to that goal.”

