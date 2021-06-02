Pa Salieu has teased a new song that may well feature a guest spot by Slowthai.

The BBC Sound of 2021 winner posted a snippet of a new track on his Twitter yesterday (June 1) in which he’s seen bouncing to the beat on a chair in a recording studio.

Today (June 2) he followed up that clip with footage him and Slowthai dancing in a blue-lit room to the same music, which suggests the latter features on the song. Nothing has been confirmed, including the song’s title, which from hashtags accompanying the posts points at it being called ‘Glidin’.

Should the song materialise, it will be Salieu’s first outing since appearing on Toddla T’s ‘Still Royal’ remix of Protoje and Popcaa’s song ‘Like Royalty’ in March. The rapper released his debut mixtape ‘Send Them To Coventry’ last November – read NME‘s four-star review here.

Slowthai, meanwhile, has announced details of his new one-day festival, Happyland, at which Salieu is performing.

The event, billed in full as ‘Happyland – The Happiest Place in the Universe’ where “the policy is simple: No Smile, No Entry”, is set to take place at Northampton Cricket Ground on September 25, 2021.

Happyland’s line-up has been curated by Slowthai himself, with each act “representing a different facet of the UK music scene in 2021”. Slowthai will headline the inaugural edition, with sets also coming from IDLES, Beabadoobee, Easy Life, Greentea Peng and Shygirl