Pa Salieu announces 2021 debut UK headline tour

Pa Salieu has announced he’ll head out on his first UK headline tour next year, kicking off in May.

Beginning in Bristol on May 11 and ending in his hometown of Coventry on May 21, the rapper’s tour will include a stop at London’s Village Underground on May 18.

“I’m going on my first ever tour inshallah,” Salieu said, sharing the news on Twitter. “looking forward to seeing everyone!!!”

I’m going on my first ever tour inshallah🙏🏿 looking forward to seeing everyone!!! Sign up here https://t.co/oUKisxsZI0 to get exclusive early access to tickets 🖤👑 pic.twitter.com/lO3sTCT0ZE — PA SALIEU (@KING_SALIEU) November 30, 2020

Advertisement

News of the tour comes on the heels of the release of the British-Gambian rapper’s debut mixtape, ‘Send Them To Coventry’, which arrived on November 13.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “‘Send Them To Coventry’ promises that Salieu is unbelievably gifted with a ceiling nowhere in sight. He carries the entire mixtape with his singular voice oscillating between conventional rap flows, dancehall toasts and ice-cold venomous lyrics.”

The tape includes the track ‘Energy’, featuring Mahalia. The song’s video, directed by Femi Ladi, sees Salieu rapping to camera in black-and-white while various interactions happen around him. As Mahalia steps in to deliver her verse halfway through, the video turns to colour.

See a full list of dates for Salieu’s 2021 UK tour below:

MAY 2021

Advertisement

Tues 11 – Bristol, Thekla

Weds 12 – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

Thurs 13 – Manchester, Gorilla

Fri 14 – Brighton, The Great Escape

Mon 17 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Tues 19 – London, Village Underground

Weds 19 – Birmingham, Institute 2

Fri 21 – Coventry, Kasbah

Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation here.