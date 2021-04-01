Rapper Pa Salieu has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Fidel Glasgow in 2018.

Glasgow, the grandson of The Specials’ Neville Staple, was killed outside Coventry’s Club M three-years-ago. He was 21-years-old.

According to reports at the time, a mob were alleged to have gathered outside the club on September 1 2018. Following a lengthy police investigation, ten people have been charged in relation to the incident, but none with murder.

Pa Salieu, 23, who has recently been nominated for a BRITs rising star award, is one of the ten who were arrested and he has now been charged with wounding with intent, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

In a statement on Twitter, Pa Salieu said: “Due to ongoing investigations, I am unable to comment on the detail surrounding the fateful events that occurred back in September 2018.

“Sadly, my close friend Fidel Glasgow (AP) was taken from us well before his time. I am engaging with the justice system but wish to make it clear that I have not been charged with harming my friend AP in any way.

“Please be sensitive to the fact that a real family like yours has lost a loved one. RIP AP.”

In a statement, West Midlands Police said the charges marked “a significant step forward” in the search for Glasgow’s killer.