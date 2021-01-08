Pa Salieu praises FKA Twigs ahead of possible new collaboration

Pa Salieu has praised FKA Twigs after the two artists met in the studio last year to work on new music together.

Salieu was speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read, which follows on from the big reveal this week of the NME 100 – our top tips for which new and emerging artists look set to break through and make 2021 their own.

The Coventry rapper was pictured in the studio with Twigs back in June, and he briefly spoke about his experience of working with Twigs in his NME interview.

“She was humble,” he recalled of their eventual meet-up and collaboration. “She’s got nothing to gain over me; you feel the energy.

“I care about people’s energies and what the heart is going through. It could be Jay-Z and if I’m not feeling the energy, it’s a no.”

A collaboration between Salieu and Twigs has yet to see the light of day, and Salieu remained “coy” about the possible release or indeed existence of their collaboration when asked by NME.

Earlier this week, Salieu was named as the winner of BBC Music’s Sound of 2021 poll.

“2020’s been sick. It’s just been a year of taking life in,” Salieu told the BBC about his recent success. “I’m excited for next year and what’s to come, and 2020 has given me the chance to see the light. The light’s there but I’m still in that tunnel.”