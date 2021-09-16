Pa Salieu releases new EP ‘Afrikan Rebel’ and details UK tour dates

Pa Salieu has released a new EP and revealed details of a 2021 UK tour – listen to ‘Afrikan Rebel’ below.

The rising rapper’s follow-up to his debut mixtape ‘Send Them To Coventry’ is a three-track collection that features his West African contemporaries Tay Iwar, Zlatan and Obongjayar.

Discussing the new EP in a statement, the artist said: “Fundamentally ‘Afrikan Rebel’ is about being proud and loud about where you come from.

“For me that is Africa. Growing up in the UK especially having spent my early years in Gambia wasn’t always easy being black and especially not black African with an African accent, but I have always been taught to be proud of who I am and have never shied away from that fact for better or for worse.”

Listen to the new EP below:

In support of the EP, Pa Salieu will head out on a UK tour in November. The dates begin in Bristol before taking in shows in London, Leeds and more, alongside a hometown show at the Kasbah in Coventry.

See the full list of dates below, and pick up tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2021

22 – Bristol, Thekla

23 – Manchester, Academy 3

24 – London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire

26 – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

27 – Coventry, Kasbah

29 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

30 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Last month Pa Salieu played a secret set at Reading Festival, which NME called “one of the weekend’s best”.

The review added: “With a moshpit opens up and everyone jumps in unison, Salieu’s secret set is truly an exclusive party. Given that the headliners have, so far, been a little lacklustre this weekend, Pa Salieu showed everyone how it was done.”