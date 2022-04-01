Pabllo Vittar teams up with Rina Sawayama on sultry new single ‘Follow Me’

Brazilian singer-songwriter and world-renowned drag queen Pabllo Vittar has teamed up with Rina Sawayama to release a dazzling new single, ‘Follow Me’.

Released today (April 1), the club-ready pop number boasts a wild guitar riff and fierce vocals from both artists as well as a vibrant music video to match the track’s carefree yet exotic direction.

Speaking on the track in a press release, Vittar – who is a noted activist – called Sawayama “an icon”, adding that the merging of their musical styles in ‘Follow Me’ is “perfect”.

“I really hope the fans love it as much as we do,” she said. “Shooting the video was so much fun as well, wearing iconic outfits, and strutting our stuff on the runway! SERVE!”

Check out the ‘Follow Me’ video – directed by Amber Park – below:

Sawayama had compliments for Vittar, too, also calling the artist an icon. “For us to collaborate on an original I wanted a moment that felt fitting,” she said.

“When she [Vittar] sent me the idea for ‘Follow Me’ I was just in love with it immediately and the process from then has been a dream… I hope both hers and my gorgeous fans are as obsessed with it as we are.”

In the coming months, Pabllo will embark on a massive tour of North and South America and Europe, performing at iconic venues such as Los Angeles’ The Fonda Theater London’s The Electric and Terminal 5 in New York City, as well as festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Coachella and more.

Urias, Ms Nina, Alice Longyu Gao, and La Goony Chonga will be joining Pabllo as support on her tour.

Sawayama, meanwhile, performed as part of the BandLab NME Awards 2022 earlier in March, where she was also awarded the iconic middle finger for Best Live Act Supported By Grolsch.

In her acceptance speech, Sawayama spoke of how she posted an ad in the back of NME trying to get some bandmates when she was 15 years old. “Those bandmates didn’t exactly work out,” NME‘s Will Richards noted in his review of Sawayama’s performance, “but those joining her on stage tonight are a perfect fit.

“Everything revolves around Sawayama though, a genre-fusing, always surprising, boundary-breaking star of the future.”