Pages of lyrics claimed to be written by Drake found in Memphis dumpster

Pages of old lyrics that were apparently written by Drake have been found in a bin in Memphis.

TMZ reports that the handwritten lyrics were written at a time when the Toronto rapper was working on music in his uncle’s Memphis factory, and they were found in the dumpster when the factory was shut down. However, it hasn’t been possible to ascertain the exact year when they might have been written.

One page contains the lyrics of a song called ‘Come Spring’: “We’re in the age of conflict and knowledge / But we’re trapped in this cage of barbed wire and wreckage with the freedom to go to college / The freedom to indulge and dissolve ourselves in the process / The law says / You have witnessed / an audience in the race of silence.”

Advertisement

This may or may not relate to Drake’s early track ‘Come Winter’, which was included on his 2006 mixtape ‘Room For Improvement’.

A rep for the MIT auction house says rapper Drake was working in his uncle's Memphis furniture factory as a youth and the lyrics were found in the dumpster when the factory eventually closed down. Now, they'll be posted for sale. #yeg #yeg893fm #musicgossip pic.twitter.com/gDQKguUy97 — 89.3 The Raven (@893TheRaven) December 28, 2022

Now, the notebook full of handwritten lyrics has been acquired by autograph and memorabilia dealer Moments In Time, who is putting it up for sale for reportedly around $20,000 (£16,574).

Pusha T also recently commented on his 2018 feud with Drake, in which the pair engaged in a short back-and-forth of diss tracks. Pusha said he believed Drake is still “hurt” by the episode, saying in a recent interview: “Every time I hear a subliminal in one of his songs, it just lets me know how deep it hurt him.

“Because it’s been four years now. And we still talking about it. He is. I don’t. I’m cool. But every time it’s a subliminal, I’m like, yes. It burns. It still burns. It lets me know. I love it.”

Drake also recently acquired a new necklace made entirely from the diamonds in engagement rings he never proposed with. According to Alex Moss, who he commissioned to make the piece, it contains 42 diamonds – 351.38 carats worth – in reference to “all the times he thought about it but never did it”.