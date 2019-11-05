The Pains of Being Pure at Heart announce split

Frontman Kip Berman shared the news yesterday evening

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart have announced they’re breaking up via a statement from frontman Kip Berman.

The group, who were founded by Berman in 2007, consisted of singer and keyboardist Peggy Wang, bassist Alex Naidus and drummer Kurt Feldman. They released their self-titled debut in 2009 together with three further full-length albums, 2011’s ‘Belong’, 2014’s ‘Days of Abandon’ and 2017’s, ‘The Echo of Pleasure.’

In a statement released yesterday (November 4) via Instagram, Berman said: “My life has changed radically from the time I started Pains with Peggy, Alex and (soon after) Kurt in 2007, and I’ve decided to focus on a new project @the_natvral.

“Pains was a distinct moment in my life. I started the group when I first moved to New York and completed our last record, ‘The Echo of Pleasure,’ shortly before my daughter was born and I moved to Princeton, NJ. From that time forward, I never really felt the same – and the music I was creating didn’t feel the same either. But this is good, both for my heart and my music.”

He continued: “I know some of you equate ‘PAINS’ with a particular lineup of people, but I’ve always felt that whoever I collaborated with has been ‘the real band,’ because what animated the music was so consistent.

“But now, that strange something that inspired what we were able to create is absent. What has taken its place feels very different, and I have to express it in a different way.”

In October 2018, Berman released his first EP as the Natvral, ‘Know Me More’ and has confirmed that he’s in the process of making a new record.

He wrote: “I’ve spent this past year making a new record, and hope to share it sometime next year.” He also shared a new cover of a song he’s been working on recently, ‘You Looked Like a Portrait’ which you can listen to here:

You Looked Like a Portrait

Writing about the band’s debut album in a four star review, NME said: “This time last year it was as if someone had been leaving copies of ‘Graceland’ in every thrift-store in Brooklyn. Now it seems like someone has come across a job lot of NME’s legendary ‘C86’ tape of fey indie bands, because they’re all at it – Vivian Girls, Crystal Stilts and now this lot.

“Everything from the oh-so-twee name to singer Kip Berman’s affected English accent screams wrong, but it sounds so right; a bit of Mary Chain here, a withering Moz-esque turn of phrase there and a lot of early, jangly My Bloody Valentine everywhere else. But it’s much more than the sum of its parts and too effortlessly effervescent to be studied. Pure indie-pop to hold close to your heart.”