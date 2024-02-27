Palace announce 2024 UK tour

Palace have announced details of a UK tour, set for later this year. Find ticket details below.

The dates arrive off the back of the band’s intimate headline show at London’s EartH last week, which saw the members play their upcoming new album in full for the crowd.

Details of the album ‘Ultrasound’ – which will mark their fourth studio album – arrived earlier this year, and is set for release on April 5. Pre-order it here.

Set to take place across the end of the year, the new tour dates comprise six dates across the country, and kick off on November 21 with a slot at the SWG3 Galvanizers venue in Glasgow.

From there, a stop at Project House in Leeds is planned for the following night (22), as are stops in Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham for the remainder of the month. The final stop of the 2024 UK shows will be held at London’s Eventim Apollo on November 30 – their biggest headline show to date.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 1) at 10am GMT. Visit here to buy yours and find a full list of UK shows in the post below. Pre-sale options can also be found on Palace’s official website.

As for ‘Ultrasound’, the upcoming LP is set to be one of Palace’s most personal releases yet, and sees the band reunited with Adam Jaffrey, eight years after working together on their debut album, ‘So Long Forever’.

It also arrives on the back of ‘Part I – When Everything Was Lost’ and ‘Part II – Nightmares & Ice Cream’– the band’s 2023 companion EPs.

The LP sees frontman Leo Wyndham explore his own struggle with devastation and loss, following his partner suffering a late miscarriage. “It was incredibly hard to comprehend what had happened, how to deal with it and how to move forward,” he said. “The album is the journey of that experience – starting with a loss, then a period of processing, and then finally acceptance, release and growth. And being in awe of women within that. Their dignity, strength and courage in how they can deal with these things that feel beyond a man.”

Announcing the album, Palace also dropped the first teaser of what fans can expect from the project – sharing the lead single ‘Bleach’.

As well as the newly-shared UK shows, Palace also have multiple headline slots lined up across Europe. These kick off in Paris on October 29, and include shows in Germany, Poland, Austria, Denmark and more. Visit here for a full list of European tour dates and to buy remaining tickets.

The band’s previous full length LP was 2022’s ‘Shoals’. Speaking about the creation of the album, Wyndham told NME back in 2021: “We’ve ended up with something very layered, deep and intense. I hope that people can connect with it in that sense, with their own experiences of confronting those fears and anxieties.”