Palace announce new album ‘Ultrasound’ and share new single ‘Bleach’

Palace have announced their latest album ‘Ultrasound’ and shared lead single ‘Bleach’ – check it out below.

‘Ultrasound’ marks the band’s fourth LP and sees the band – comprised of Leo Wyndham, Matt Hodges and Rupert Turner – reunite with producer Adam Jaffrey, eight years after working together on their debut album ‘So Long Forever’.

The album follows their 2023 companion EP’s ‘Part I – When Everything Was Lost’ and ‘Part II – Nightmares & Ice Cream’.

‘Bleach’ serves as the album’s lead single and features the lyrics: “We’ll bleach our hair together / And I’ll hold you tight forever / You anchor me to a different life / Found somebody to make it right / We’ll reach for something better / And we’ll gaze at stars for pleasure,” describing a beautiful relationship with a significant other.

According to a press release, during the creation of the first batch of songs for the album, Wyndham’s partner suffered a late miscarriage. ‘Ultrasound’ became an open diary of a year-long struggle from devastation to deliverance.

“It was incredibly hard to comprehend what had happened, how to deal with it and how to move forward,” he said. “The album is the journey of that experience – starting with a loss, then a period of processing, and then finally acceptance, release and growth. And being in awe of women within that. Their dignity, strength and courage in how they can deal with these things that feel beyond a man.”

‘Ultrasound’ is set for release on April 5 and is available for pre-order / pre-save here.

‘Ultrasound’ track list is:

1. ‘When Everything Was Lost’

2. ‘Son’

3. ‘Bleach’

4. ‘Nightmares & Ice Cream’

5. ‘Rabid Dog’

6. ‘Make you Proud’

7. ‘Inside My Chest’

8. ‘Love Is A Precious Thing’

9. ‘Cocoon’

10. ‘Say The Words’

11. ‘How Far We’ve Come’

12. ‘All We’ve Ever Wanted’

13. ‘Goodnight Farewell’

In support of the album, Palace will perform ‘Ultrasound’ in full at an exclusive one-off show at London’s EartH on February 23. A ticket pre-sale will be available on Wednesday, January 31 for those who have pre-ordered the new LP.

The band’s previous full length LP was 2022’s ‘Shoals’. Speaking about the creation of the album, Wyndham told NME back in 2021: “As much as I don’t want the album to be about the pandemic, it has really been born from the feeling of being locked away and confrontational with the things you’re not proud of, the part of yourself you don’t like and the things you’d like to change.

“We’ve ended up with something very layered, deep and intense. I hope that people can connect with it in that sense, with their own experiences of confronting those fears and anxieties.”