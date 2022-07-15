Palaye Royale announce new album and share title track ‘Fever Dream’

Palaye Royale have announced the release of their fourth studio album ‘Fever Dream’ – listen to the title track below.

The Las Vegas rock band return after their 2020 album ‘The Bastards’. In 2021, they released three singles ‘No Love In LA’, ‘Punching Bag’ and ‘Paranoid’ – all of which appear on the tracklisting for ‘Fever Dream’. Their latest single ‘Broken’ came out earlier this year.

The album is out on October 28 via Sumerian Records and was made in collaboration with producer Chris Greatti, who has worked with the likes of Yungblud and Willow.

Title track ‘Fever Dream’ has a quiet piano opener which soon transforms into the band’s trademark mix of glam rock and art punk. The accompanying video, directed by Italian filmmaker Gianluigi Carella, was filmed in part at LA Circus and depicts frontman Remington Leith’s own journey in a fever dream.

Speaking of the new album, the band said: “Making this record felt like getting back to when we first fell in love with music. This record is very much about self-belief and self-empowerment, and overcoming all the obstacles that life throws at you. It’s the first time we’ve really taken a hopeful approach in our music.”

The band’s fourth full-length album was created after a break, after they sacked their bassist Daniel Curcio following allegations of inappropriate conduct towards underage fans.

Curcio had contributed to the band’s last studio album ‘The Bastards’. In a statement, Remington Leith, Sebastian Danzig and Emerson Barrett said: “Palaye Royale have always been three members. We are extremely disappointed in the actions of one of our touring musicians.

“His decisions are not in a way a reflection on us, we have worked our whole lives to achieve where we are today. Under no circumstances will we allow misconduct to anyone especially our fans; safety is our number one priority.”

The band are due to play a few festivals in Europe this summer before they head on their North American from September. Find any remaining tickets here.

‘Fever Dream’ Tracklist

‘Eternal Life’

‘No Love in LA’

‘Punching Bag’

‘Broken’

‘Fever Dream’

‘Line It Up’

‘Toxic In You’

‘Wasted Sorrow’

‘Paranoid’

‘Oblivion’

‘Lifeless Stars’

‘King of the Damned’

‘Off With The Head’