Las Vegas rock band Palaye Royale have sacked their bassist Daniel Curcio following allegations of inappropriate conduct towards underage fans.

Although Curcio contributed to the band’s recent studio album ‘The Bastards’, released last month, and was described as an “official member” in a 2019 interview, Palaye Royale say they considered him “one of our touring musicians.”

Please note; Daniel Curcio no longer works for Palaye Royale. https://t.co/lZ8pxowOnM — Palaye Royale (@PalayeRoyale) June 11, 2020

“Palaye Royale have always been three members,” said the band’s Remington Leith, Sebastian Danzig and Emerson Barrett in a statement on Twitter. “We are extremely disappointed in the actions of one of our touring musicians.

“His decisions are not in a way a reflection on us, we have worked our whole lives to achieve where we are today. Under no circumstances will we allow misconduct to anyone especially our fans; safety is our number one priority.”

Following criticism that this did not constitute sufficient action against Curcio, the band later followed up that statement, saying: “Please note; Daniel Curcio no longer works for Palaye Royale.”

Curcio’s firing comes following a number of allegations of inappropriate conduct towards underage fans, particularly concerning online interactions. The bassist, who also played in the band Beware Of Darkness has since deleted his social media profiles.