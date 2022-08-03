Palaye Royale unveil details of extensive European/UK 2023 tour

Palaye Royale have unveiled details of an extensive European and UK tour for 2023 – check out the dates below.

The band will tour from January to March and in the UK, they will play a night at London’s Brixton Academy.

You can get tickets for the shows here from August 12 onwards.

Advertisement

Palaye Royale European and UK Tour 2023:

JANUARY

21 – Krakow, Poland

22 – Warsaw, Poland

24 – Berlin, Germany

26 – Copenhagen, Denmark

28 – Stockholm, Sweden

29 – Oslo, Norway

FEBRUARY

5 – Cologne, Germany

7 – Manchester, UK

8 – Glasgow, UK

10 – London, UK

12 – Wolverhampton, UK

13 – Paris, France

15 – Barcelona, Spain

17 – Lisbon, Portugal

19 – Stuttgart, Germany

20 – Zurich, Switzerland

25 – Munich, Germany

MARCH

1 – Vilnius Lithuania

2 – Riga, Latvia

3 – Tallinn, Estonia

4 – Helsinki, Finland

7 – Sofia, Bulgaria

8 – Bucharest, Romania

10 – Istanbul, Turkey



It comes after the band recently announced the release of their fourth studio album ‘Fever Dream’, their first since 2020’s ‘The Bastards’.

The band have released four singles in support of the album so far, including, its title track, ‘No Love In LA’, ‘Punching Bag’, ‘Paranoid’ and ‘Broken’.

The album is out on October 28 via Sumerian Records and was made in collaboration with producer Chris Greatti, who has worked with the likes of Yungblud and Willow.

Advertisement

Speaking about the new album recently, the band said: “Making this record felt like getting back to when we first fell in love with music.

“This record is very much about self-belief and self-empowerment, and overcoming all the obstacles that life throws at you. It’s the first time we’ve really taken a hopeful approach in our music.”

The band are currently playing festivals in Europe before they head on their North American from September. Find any remaining tickets for those dates here.