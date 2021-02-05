Pale Waves announce 2022 UK and Ireland tour

Pale Waves have announced a UK and Ireland tour for next year.

The four-piece are currently gearing up to release their new album ‘Who Am I?’ next week (February 12) via Dirty Hit.

Pale Waves will embark on a UK and Ireland tour in just over a year’s time in support of the new record, with the run of live dates set to kick off in Bristol at the O2 Academy on February 11, 2022.

Advertisement

The tour will then visit such cities as Nottingham, Birmingham, Dublin, Sheffield and Oxford before concluding with a date at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on March 1, 2022.

Who Am I? UK tour 2022 🖤 We miss and can’t wait to see you all again🖤 Pre-order the album from the @dirtyhit store by 5pm Feb 9th for pre-sale tickets! Pre-sale 9am February 10th, general sale Feb 12th. ☠️https://t.co/yHeyamUM3C pic.twitter.com/eSAnfn0NtX — PALE WAVES (@palewaves) February 5, 2021

You can see Pale Waves’ upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates below.

February 2022

11 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

12 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

13 – Rock City, Nottingham

14 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

16 – O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth

17 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

19 – Limelight, Belfast

20 – Academy, Dublin

21 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

23 – O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield

25 – O2 Academy Leicester, Leicester

26 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

28 – Roundhouse, London

March 2022

1 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Tickets for the 2022 Pale Waves tour go on general sale next Friday, with a pre-sale commencing on Wednesday (February 10). You can find out more information here.

Advertisement

Last week saw Pale Waves release their song ‘You Don’t Own Me’, which will feature on ‘Who Am I?’.

“‘You Don’t Own Me’ is a song for women about what it’s like to be a woman in this world,” frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie explained. “How society depicts, judges and criticises women on a daily basis.

“This song is incredibly important to me and I wanted to represent my own experiences. I also wanted to say a fuck you to everyone that plays by these fake delusional rules that women and gender need to fit inside a specific box.”