Listen to a preview of Pale Waves’ upcoming new single ‘Lies’

Pale Waves have announced a new single called ‘Lies’ – you can check out a teaser below.

The Manchester band confirmed late last year that they had finished their third studio album, which will follow on from 2021’s ‘Who Am I?’.

Heather Baron-Gracie and co. subsequently debuted an unreleased track called ‘Jealousy’ on their UK headline tour in February. Baron-Gracie told fans at the time that a new single would arrive in the next few weeks, though didn’t materialise.

Pale Waves have now confirmed on their official website that they’ll release ‘Lies’ on May 9 – you can sign up to receive more information here.

The group shared two previews of the forthcoming tune on their official TikTok account this week. “You called it love but it never had a feeling/ Ripped out my heart and left it bleeding,” frontwoman Baron-Gracie sings over the cut.

In the caption of both videos, the group posted the hashtag #newmusic. Watch here:

In another recent TikTok upload, Baron-Gracie explained how she’d experienced “writer’s block” while Pale Waves were recording their third studio effort. “[I] ended up writing a whole song about Otis and Maeve from Sex Education because I was so invested,” she said.

The singer first spoke about that track last November, confirming that it “ended up on album 3”.

In September last year, Pale Waves revealed they were in the studio working on their third record by sharing some behind the scenes photos. One image of a notebook included the potential lyrics: “Fragile as a feather, can’t afford to break. As I’m getting older, fear I’ll make the same mistakes. Broken around the edges.”

Pale Waves are set to perform at Reading & Leeds and Community Festival this summer.

In a four-star review of ‘Who Am I?’, NME wrote: “The band capture their optimism of a new life worth living, but never shy away laying bare the challenges of doing so in times like these.

“Just getting through the day or to the finish line is enough for most of us these days; Pale Waves ought to be proud of what they’ve achieved.”