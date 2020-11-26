Pale Waves announce “one-time-only” acoustic live-stream

Pale Waves have announced an acoustic live-streamed show for next month.

The Manchester band are set to release their second album ‘Who Am I?’ on February 12, 2021 via Dirty Hit, and shared its lead single ‘Change’ earlier this month.

With gigs still off the table due to the coronavirus crisis, Pale Waves have announced an “exclusive, one-time-only” virtual performance by frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie.

Dubbed ‘Acoustic, From Home’, the live-stream will be broadcast on Friday, December 18. Fans can gain access by pre-ordering ‘Who Am I?’ from Pale Waves’ official store before Monday (November 30).

Those hoping to tune in are advised to “act fast” as “entry is limited”. You can see the concert poster and announcement below.

Following on from 2018’s ‘My Mind Makes Noises’, Pale Waves’ second full-length album will feature the previously performed ‘She’s My Religion’ as well as ‘Tomorrow’, which was previewed by the band during their 2019 headline tour. Other song titles include ‘You Don’t Own Me’, ‘Odd Ones Out’ and ‘Wish U Were Here’.

According to a press release, ‘Who Am I?’ “acts as the Pale Waves manifesto – inspiring inclusivity, self-discovery, and the notion of being whoever the hell you want to be”. Its lyrics draw on frontwoman Baron-Gracie’s own experiences of depression, distraction, and feelings of darkness.

During a recent Big Read cover interview with NME, Baron-Gracie discussed how she embraced her sexuality on the album.

“I’ve stepped onto a path of wanting to explore myself and I feel confident in myself and proud to own my sexuality,” she said. “I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”