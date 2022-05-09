Pale Waves announce third album ‘Unwanted’ and share new single ‘Lies’

Pale Waves have announced details of their third studio album, ‘Unwanted’, with the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Who Am I?’ due to be released on August 12 via Dirty Hit.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared the album’s first single ‘Lies’, which was previously teased last month.

The group shared two previews on their official TikTok account, with the song’s chorus (“You called it love but it never had a feeling/ Ripped out my heart and left it bleeding“) playing over the videos.

The track was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Zakk Cervini, who has worked with the likes of Blink-182, Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly. It features crunchy guitars and a ripping, pop-punk backdrop.

“‘Lies’ is about someone who built up my trust and destroyed it like a wrecking ball,” frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie said of the track. “It caused some real trust issues, but fortunately for me that person is no longer in my life. Once you do me wrong you’re gone!”

Speaking of new album ‘Unwanted’, Baron-Gracie said: “It was really the only thing this album could be called. It’s bold and unapologetic, and that’s what the Pale Waves community is about. We don’t need to fit a perfect mould, we don’t need to apologise for being ourselves, and we won’t change for anyone. That acceptance is what connects us.”

Find Pale Waves’ ‘Unwanted’ tracklist below:

1. ‘Lies’

2. ‘Unwanted’

3. ‘The Hard Way’

4. ‘Jealousy’

5. ‘Alone’

6. ‘Clean’

7. ‘Without You’

8. ‘Only Problem’

9. ‘You’re So Vain’

10. ‘Reasons To Live’

11. ‘Numb’

12. ‘Act My Age’

13. ‘So Sick (Of Missing You)’

The band have also announced a UK headline tour for November 2022, which follows a number of festival appearances including Neighbourhood Weekender, Community Festival, Y-Not, Kendal Calling, Boardmasters and Reading & Leeds.

Tickets will be available via fan pre-sale at 10am on May 18 and on general sale from 10am on May 20. See full dates below and buy tickets here.

NOVEMBER

25 – Albert Hall, Manchester

26 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

27 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

28 – Fat Sam’s, Dundee

30 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

In a four-star review of ‘Who Am I?’, NME wrote: “The band capture their optimism of a new life worth living, but never shy away laying bare the challenges of doing so in times like these.

“Just getting through the day or to the finish line is enough for most of us these days; Pale Waves ought to be proud of what they’ve achieved.”