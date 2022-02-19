Pale Waves cancel Ireland shows after Heather loses voice

Pale Waves have been forced to cancel a pair of shows in Ireland because frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie has lost her voice.

The Manchester pop-rock band were due to perform in Belfast and Dublin tonight (February 19) and tomorrow (20) respectively as part of their UK and Ireland tour.

Posting on Twitter, the band wrote: “Belfast and Dublin, we’re so sorry to have to do this but after not touring for 2 years, Heather’s voice has completely gone after the first run of shows.

“We’re left with no option but to cancel tonight and tomorrow’s show’s under doctors orders. We are hoping no further shows will be affected, but we will keep you posted.”

Pale Waves added: “Information on refunds / potential rescheduled dates will be available from the point of purchase in the next couple of days once we’ve looked into all of our options.”

We’ll be back as soon as we can 🖤 pic.twitter.com/HZiUxG01ss — PALE WAVES (@palewaves) February 19, 2022

Pale Waves kicked off their UK and Ireland tour earlier this month in Bristol.

The tour was originally announced last year before the release of second album ‘Who Am I?’ and their gig at O2 Academy Bristol was the first time the band had played a live gig since they supported Halsey at Manchester Arena in 2020.

Meanwhile, Pale Waves confirmed last month that their third album is finished and will be released later this year.

Taking to Twitter, the band wrote: “See u all next year with shows and a new album.”

Earlier in December, Baron-Gracie confirmed that the band had finished recording the follow up to 2021’s ‘Who Am I?’. Taking to Instagram, she said: “Album 3 = done”.