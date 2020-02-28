Pale Waves forced to cancel shows following “serious bus accident”

Pale Waves have cancelled a small number of their upcoming live dates after the band were involved in a “serious bus accident” while on tour.

The four-piece have been supporting Halsey on her European arena tour, and were set to play at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin tonight (February 28).

Pale Waves have now issued a statement about the incident, disclosing that the tour bus they were travelling on was involved in a “serious accident” while on the way to Berlin last night (February 27).

Last night we were involved in a serious bus accident on our way to the Berlin show. We were really lucky and no-one has been seriously hurt, but we are not able to play the next few shows. We have loved playing these shows with Halsey and hope to be back on the tour really soon — PALE WAVES (@palewaves) February 28, 2020

Pale Waves added that they “were really lucky and [that] no-one has been seriously hurt”, before confirming that they are “not able to play the next few shows”.

“We have loved playing these shows with Halsey and hope to be back on the tour really soon,” the band’s statement concluded.

The number of affected live dates has yet to be confirmed, but Pale Waves were set to continue supporting Halsey on the upcoming UK and Ireland leg of her ‘Manic’ world tour next month. You can see those dates below.

March

7 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

8 – The O2, London

10 – 3Arena, Dublin

12 – Manchester Arena, Manchester