Pale Waves gearing up to release a “very important” new song in a few days

Pale Waves have a “very important” new song coming in a few days, according to the band’s singer Heather Baron-Gracie.

It comes after the Manchester band announced last week that they would be releasing more new music before the end of January.

Posting on Twitter, Baron-Gracie wrote: “More new music this month”. When a fan pointed out that the band had previously indicated there would be one new track each month, the singer added “Got my dates wrong”.

Today (January 24), Baron-Gracie revealed that a new Pale Waves song was on the way in “a few days” and that it is a “very important song”.

“New pale waves in a few days and it’s a v important song with my favourite video yet… @kelsiluck & I directed it,” she wrote.

The Dirty Hit signed band are set to release their second album ‘Who Am I?’ on February 12. They have already shared several songs from it, with the gothic music video for ‘Easy’ – shared earlier this month (January 13) – following ‘Change’ and ‘She’s My Religion’.

Following on from 2018’s ‘My Mind Makes Noises’, ‘Who Am I?’ will also feature ‘Tomorrow’, which was previewed by the band during their 2019 UK headline tour. Other song titles include ‘Odd Ones Out’, ‘You Don’t Own Me’ and ‘Wish U Were Here’.

A press release states that ‘Who Am I?’ “acts as the Pale Waves manifesto – inspiring inclusivity, self-discovery, and the notion of being whoever the hell you want to be”. The songs’ lyrics deal with Baron-Gracie’s experiences of depression, distraction, and feelings of darkness.

Meanwhile, Baron-Gracie has reflected on the tour bus crash that her Pale Waves bandmates were involved in last year, saying that “it’ll be something that will stay for them forever”.