Pale Waves have started work on their third album

Pale Waves have revealed that they’ve begun work on their third studio album.

The band released second full-length, ‘Who Am I?’, via Dirty Hit in February of this year.

In a new post on Instagram yesterday (September 15), the band’s vocalist Heather Baron-Gracie shared a photo of herself and drummer/producer Ciara Doran in the studio, with the simple caption: “Album 3.”

Reviewing Pale Waves’ ‘Who Am I?’ upon its release earlier this year, NME wrote: “There have been plenty of albums borne out of the pandemic (Swift’s ‘Folklore’ era) and some whose recording wrapped up before it all went to pot (Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’), but few bridge the gap between the old and new world quite like ‘Who Am I?’.

“The band capture their optimism of a new life worth living, but never shy away laying bare the challenges of doing so in times like these. Just getting through the day or to the finish line is enough for most of us these days; Pale Waves ought to be proud of what they’ve achieved.”

Since the release of ‘Who Am I?’, Baron-Gracie has teamed up with All Time Low for new collaborative single ‘PMA’ – watch Baron-Gracie and Alex Gaskarth’s Friends Like These interview for NME here.

Pale Waves will tour ‘Who Am I?’ around the UK next year, with the dates beginning in February. See the schedule below:

FEBRUARY 2022

11 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

12 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

13 – Rock City, Nottingham

14 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

16 – O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth

17 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

19 – Limelight, Belfast

20 – Academy, Dublin

21 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

23 – O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield

25 – O2 Academy Leicester, Leicester

26 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

28 – Roundhouse, London

MARCH 2022

1 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester