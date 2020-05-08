Pale Waves, Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo were among the acts to cover The 1975 on a live-streamed tribute show last night (May 7) – check out the videos below.
After Matty Healy teamed up with The Face to launch his new podcast earlier this week, the outlet enlisted a number of artists to take part in The 1975 Tribute Concert which was broadcasted via their official Instagram.
During the evening, Phoebe Bridgers – who appears on The 1975’s recent track ‘Jesus Christ 2005…’ – offered up her own take on ‘Girls’ from the band’s debut album. Labelmates Pale Waves, meanwhile, put an acoustic spin on ‘Sex’ which features on the same record.
Elsewhere, Beabadoobee covered ‘Milk’, while Clairo, Gracie Adams, Cavetown and Rina Sawayama performed ‘Robbers’, ‘Somebody Else’, ‘Medicine’ and ‘Love It If We Made It’ respectively.
Meanwhile, Matty Healy’s In Conversation With… podcast has seen the frontman engage in lengthy conversations with a wide range of artists such as Brian Eno, Stevie Nicks, Kim Gordon, Bobby Gillespie and Conor Oberst.
The new project comes as The 1975 prepare to release their fourth studio album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ on May 22.
In a five-star review, NME said that the band have crafted “something deep and sprawling and occasionally silly to dig deep into over many listens, during which your favourite track will shift on a daily basis. Something that requires time and attention – something just right for now.”
Earlier this week, The 1975 were forced to cancel their scheduled Finsbury Park show in support of the record due to the coronavirus crisis. Fans have been told to “watch this space” in regards to details of a new 2021 date.