Pale Waves preview new track ‘She’s My Religion’

Pale Waves‘ Heather Baron-Gracie has previewed a demo of a new song by the band titled ‘She’s My Religion’.

The four-piece are currently working on the follow-up to their 2018 debut ‘My Mind Makes Noises’.

Posting on Twitter last night (May 5), Baron-Gracie told her followers that she “just want[s] new pw music to come out tbh” before then sharing a brief snippet of ‘She’s My Religion’.

“Too much info but I know u guys are starving. here’s a lil preview of my gay anthem (demo),” she wrote. You can listen to the clip of ‘She’s My Religion’ below.

too much info but I know u guys are starving. here’s a lil preview of my gay anthem (demo) pic.twitter.com/MCINXEannL — HBG (@HBARONGRACIE) May 5, 2020

Pale Waves last debuted new material back in September when they premiered the track ‘Tomorrow’ during a gig in Glasgow.

Tomorrow night (May 7) Pale Waves will take part in a ‘1975 Tribute Concert’, which will see the band join the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo in covering tracks by The 1975.

Baron-Gracie will offer up an acoustic rendition of ‘Sex’, while Bridgers is due to perform ‘Girls’. ‘Robbers’, meanwhile, will be covered by Clairo and ‘Milk’ will be played by Beabadoobee.

Pale Waves’ forthcoming headline set at Live At Leeds Festival, meanwhile, has been rescheduled for November following the coronavirus outbreak.