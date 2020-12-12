Pale Waves set release date for upcoming single ‘She’s My Religion’

Pale Waves have set a release date for their upcoming single, ‘She’s My Religion’.

On Twitter, the band posted a picture with the caption ‘She’s My Religion – Tuesday’ revealing that the song will arrive on December 15. A further caption on the image teased lyrics: “She’s cold, she’s dark, she’s cynical.”

Back in May, the group’s Heather Baron-Gracie previewed a demo of the song.

Posting on Twitter at the time (May 5), Baron-Gracie told her followers that she “just want[s] new pw music to come out tbh” before then sharing a brief snippet of ‘She’s My Religion’.

SHE’S MY RELIGION – TUESDAY 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xj2FCmfijV — PALE WAVES (@palewaves) December 11, 2020

Following on from 2018’s ‘My Mind Makes Noises’, Pale Waves’ second full-length album will ‘Who Am I?’ on February 12, 2021 via Dirty Hit. The group shared its lead single ‘Change’ last month.

The album will also feature the previously performed ‘She’s My Religion’ as well as ‘Tomorrow’, which was previewed by the band during their 2019 headline tour. Other song titles include ‘You Don’t Own Me’, ‘Odd Ones Out’ and ‘Wish U Were Here’.

According to a press release, ‘Who Am I?’ “acts as the Pale Waves manifesto – inspiring inclusivity, self-discovery, and the notion of being whoever the hell you want to be”. Its lyrics draw on frontwoman Baron-Gracie’s own experiences of depression, distraction, and feelings of darkness.

During a recent Big Read cover interview with NME, Baron-Gracie discussed how she embraced her sexuality on the album.

“I’ve stepped onto a path of wanting to explore myself and I feel confident in myself and proud to own my sexuality,” she said. “I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”