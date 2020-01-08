Pale Waves team up with Lawrence Rothman on ‘The Turning’ track, ‘SkinDeepSkyHighHeartWide’

Pale Waves‘ have joined forces with Lawrence Rothman on ‘SkinDeepSkyHighHeartWide’, the latest track to be released from The Turning‘s official soundtrack. Listen below.

Heather Baron-Gracie, who fronts the Manchester group, provides vocals on the haunting song from the Los Angeles singer-songwriter.

“When you’re holding on/ But you lost control/ Do you smile through it all?/ Do you let it go?” questions Baron-Gracie in the first verse.

Speaking of the track, Rothman explains: “‘SkinDeepSkyHighHeartWide’ was written from the perspective of Kate played by Mackenzie Davis. Her character is driven to madness from harbouring a truth that know one wants to believe.

“The people she confides in abandon her which drives her to delusion and into a mental abyss. Heather from Pale Waves’ vocal was tracked in two takes, her voice added a beautiful rawness and urgency to the lyrics that bound together with the fractured Kate…”

This new song follows on from Soccer Mommy’s ‘Feed‘, which will also feature on The Turning‘s OST. Due for release on the same date as the movie (January 24), the collection also offers up original tracks from the likes of Mitski, Warpaint, Kali Uchis, Kim Gordon and Finn Wolfhard’s new band, The Aubreys.

The Turning was inspired by the Henry James ghostly short story, The Turn of the Screw. It was directed by Italian director Floria Sigismondi, who helmed 2010’s The Runaways as well as episodes of The Handmaids’ Tale and American Gods.

Pale Waves, meanwhile, have promised that they’ll share new music in 2020. Last September, they debuted a new track called ‘Tomorrow‘ during their UK headline tour.