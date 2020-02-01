Pale Waves tease second album in new studio video

Pale Waves have started teasing their upcoming second album.

The follow-up to 2018 debut ‘My Mind Makes Noises’ doesn’t look too far away, with the band sharing footage of studio sessions on their Twitter account.

The video, which doesn’t come alongside any new music, sees the band working hard in the studio alongside the simple caption: “ALBUM 2.” See it below.

Pale Waves have shared no new music since the September 2018 release of ‘My Mind Makes Noises’, but did give fans a glimpse at fresh material on their last UK tour, debuting shimmering new song ‘Tomorrow’ in their set.

Last summer, the band also revealed that they were working on a new EP in which they were channelling a certain Taylor Swift.

“Honestly, we’ve gone quite punk with these new tracks,” vocalist Heather Baron-Gracie told NME at Radio 1’s Big Weekend. “[It’s] very guitar-driven, but then we do have ‘I Liked It When You Were Mine’. That’s like the poppy element that comes back in.”

NME called ‘My Mind Makes Noises’ “an impressive, deft debut” in a four-star review upon its release, saying it could take the band “from cult concern to the big leagues.”

Pale Waves finished up the tour for their debut album late last year with a hometown show at Manchester Academy. An NME review of the show called it “a finger up to naysayers who, perhaps, dismiss the group as one-trick ponies, hinting at what sound’s to come when they inevitably hit arenas in the very near future. Trust us, it’ll happen.”

The band have a number of 2020 tour dates booked in, including a massive show in support of The 1975 at London’s Finsbury Park alongside Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers and Dirty Hit label-mates Beabadoobee.