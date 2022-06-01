Pale Waves to headline Live At Leeds: In The City 2022

Pale Waves are set to top the line up for 2022’s Live At Leeds: In The City – get all the details below.

This year, the traditional multi-venue festival in Leeds will be split into two events – an outdoor event in June dubbed Live At Leeds: In The Park which will feature Bombay Bicycle Club, Arlo Parks, Sea Girls, Easy Life, The Vaccines and more, and the usual inner-city festival, now called Live At Leeds: In The City, on October 15.

Alongside Pale Waves at the October event will be Working Men’s Club, Baby Queen, Sea Power, Will Joseph Cook, Prima Queen, Palace, Highschool, Anorak Patch and many more.

Advertisement

See the full line-up below and pick up your tickets here.

Your first line-up announcement for Live at Leeds In The City is HERE!!! 🎟https://t.co/yWzky8vREs Manchester indie icons @palewaves top the bill for our all day extravaganza! Joining them is alt-rock favourites @WeArePalace, Aussie songwriter & Tik-Tok sensation @thomasheadon pic.twitter.com/BFXLy4EFXh — Live at Leeds (@liveatleedsfest) June 1, 2022

Reviewing last year’s Live At Leeds, NME wrote: “One of the country’s largest multi-venue, inner-city festivals, the pandemic seems to have not only affected Live At Leeds’ usual May timing, but the calibre of its booking.

“The top-of-the-billing bloke-fest feels like a shame, but nonetheless, Yorkshire folk are a stoic bunch. With the opportunity for all-you-can-eat gig-hopping on a crisp Autumn day, it quickly becomes a question of how quickly you can hotfoot it around the city buffet.”

At the show, Pale Waves have promised to play new music from upcoming third album ‘Unwanted’, which was announced this month with first single ‘Lies’.

“‘Lies’ is about someone who built up my trust and destroyed it like a wrecking ball,” frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie said of the track. “It caused some real trust issues, but fortunately for me that person is no longer in my life. Once you do me wrong you’re gone!”