Palm Reader announce details of spring UK tour

Palm Reader have unveiled details of a UK tour this spring – check out the dates below.

The band will begin the tour at Brighton’s Hope & Ruin in March, before heading out on dates to Southampton, Bristol, Sheffield, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Speaking about the tour, the band said: “We are so happy to announce we’ll be heading out on our first headline UK tour in four years this March!”

Tour time! Pleased as punch to finally take Sleepless on the road with our chums in @blanketofficial Tickets: https://t.co/usRpAoJ4G4 pic.twitter.com/591l4RFuLE — Palm Reader (@wearepalmreader) January 14, 2022

They continued: “We’re finally able to celebrate the release of ‘Sleepless’ with everyone after so long without live music. Support comes from our good friends in Blanket.”

Speaking about their support slot on the tour, Blanket aded: “We are thrilled to finally be going back out on the road after the last two years of global uncertainty.

“We will be performing tracks from our latest record ‘Modern Escapism’ and maybe a few surprises as well. Palm Reader are a band we have been big fans of for years and we are really excited to be sharing the stage with them every night.”

You can see the full list of dates below and you can get tickets here.

MARCH 2022

17 – Brighton, Hope & Ruin

18 – Southampton, Joiners

19 – Bristol, Exchange

20 – Sheffield, Corporation

23 – Manchester, Deaf Institute

24 – London, Signature Brew

25 – Birmingham, Dead Wax

26 – Glasgow, Garage Attic

Back in December, the group announced a headline gig and GoFundMe to raise money after their equipment was stolen on the way to a show in London.

“On the way to headlining the Garage in London, our gear van stopped at a services, was broken into and a load of music gear was stolen,” they said at the time.

“We managed to rent gear in time for the show but it has left us financially in tatters. Any help you can give will be most appreciated and will go towards replacing the items below, some of which were borrowed from friends. We’ve never been the kind of band to ask for handouts, but we’re really in the shit. Thank you.”

You can still donate to their fundraiser here.